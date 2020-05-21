Michigan hairdressers fined for free haircuts at state capitol protest – video | US news

Hairdressers and also barbers have actually provided free haircuts on the yard of Michigan’s state capitol in protest of the state federal government’s remain-at- residence orders, with state cops fining 3 individuals for disorderly conduct throughout the demo that brought in 350 individuals.

The state capitol in Lansing has actually been the website of current demos by armed militants versus exec orders from Democratic guv Gretchen Whitmer that required organisations to near to slow down the spread of Covid-19