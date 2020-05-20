Michigan governor orders thousands to evacuate after two dams failed, saying one city could be under ‘9 feet of water’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County after each the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached Tuesday and urged quick evacuations.

“If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now,” she stated. “If you don’t, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county.”

Residents ought to “seek higher ground” as far east and west of the Tittabawassee River as attainable, in accordance to the City of Midland web site.

“In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water,” Whitmer stated in a information convention. “We are anticipating an historic high water level.”

The National Weather Service in Detroit stated on Twitter a Flash Flood Emergency continues in Midland County by way of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Tittabawassee River is predicted to set a brand new file Wednesday morning. It presently has a peak of 33.22 feet and the present file, which was set September 13, 1986, stands at 33.89 feet. It is forecast to crest at 38.00 feet by eight a.m. Wednesday earlier than slowly receding. 10,000 folks evacuating amid pandemic Mark Bone, Chairman of the Midland County Board of Commissioners, stated he believes about 3,500 properties and 10,000 folks have thus far been affected by the evacuation notices. No deaths or accidents have thus far been reported, he stated. The timing of the dam breaches is particularly troublesome as officers try to take precautions to stop the unfold of coronavirus, as folks collect within the shelters which were arrange. Teams try to display screen people being sheltered, Bone stated, and emergency response personnel have lots of private protecting gear and are sporting masks. He additionally stated there are masks out there for everybody going into the shelters. “To go through this in the midst of a global pandemic is almost unthinkable. But we are here, and to the best of our ability we are going to navigate this together,” Whitmer stated. Any emergency order issued in response to the coronavirus disaster has been suspended if it impedes with emergency response efforts, the governor’s declaration stated. “So please, to the best of your ability, continue to wear a face covering when you go to a shelter or go stay with a friend or relative.” The Michigan National Guard has been activated and is on web site with high-water autos on the way in which to the realm, in accordance to the governor. The state’s emergency operations middle has additionally been absolutely activated and is responding to the emergency, she stated. MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland stated in a press release it was not evacuating. “We have been working alongside local agencies, watching closely the rapid changes that have been occurring due to the flooding,” stated Greg Rogers, the president, in a information launch. “We have transferred a few patients that were identified by their physician. We have no current plans to evacuate.” The hospital stated they’ve made enhancements so as to defend the hospital because the flood of 1986, which embody a FEMA-approved flood wall positioned on Medical Center property and turbines constructed above the flood plain.

CNN’s Ganesh Setty, Haley Brink and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.

