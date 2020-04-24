Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces protest outside her home as lawmakers mull curbing her powers

On Thursday, several demonstrators assembled around the house of the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, as reports of the governor extending quarantine till May 15 surfaces.

As per Detroit’s FOX2 reports, the protest was called “Operation Queen’s Castle”. It featured a picture of the governor wearing a crown.

Brian Pannebecker, one of the protest organizers said through the protest, they wanted to convey that personal liberty shouldn’t be given up for short-term safety.

According to Detroit Free Press’ reports, the Michigan legislature will hold a special session on Friday. The session will discuss forming a subcommittee to evaluate Whitmer’s COVID-19 rulings.

The meeting will also discuss cutting down on some of Whitmer’s powers.

