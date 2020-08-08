Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with Biden to discuss VP job, sources say

Two Democrats familiar with the search informed CNN on Thursday that Whitmer stays in severe contention. Whitmer’s name had actually declined over the summertime from some lists of popular competitors, however Biden has actually constantly discovered her remarkable, authorities stated, and he has actually continued to construct their relationship.

Another Democrat familiar with the vetting procedure informs CNN the Biden has likewise met with extra potential running mates. It’s uncertain at this time who precisely the previous vice president has met with.

Flight records reveal a charter aircraft left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport at 5: 33 p.m. Sunday for Delaware Coastal Airport and returned at 11: 16 p.m. that exact same night, according to Flight Aware.