Michigan GOP candidate blames ‘socialist universities’ after daughter begs not to vote for him

A Republican candidate working for a seat within the Michigan state House has blamed liberal universities for brainwashing his daughter with ‘Marxist ideologies’ after she begged residents not to vote for him within the upcoming main.

In a tweet that has now gone viral, Stephanie Regan, 23, urged voters not to elect dad Robert Regan, a self-described ‘pro-life, Constitutional Conservative’.

‘If you are in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. inform everybody,’ she stated on Tuesday.

‘Do a fast fb or google search to discover information about his marketing campaign. I do not really feel secure rn sharing additional data concerning his beliefs, however please look him up and simply learn for your self,’ she added in a later tweet.

Robert Regan, a Republican candidate working for Michigan’s 73rd District, blamed liberal universities for his daughter’s (left) public, anti-endorsement

The publish has since acquired almost 180,000 likes and has been shared 37,000 occasions, prompting her father’s marketing campaign to launch a prolonged assertion responding to his daughter’s anti-endorsement.

‘I’m completely happy that she feels assured sufficient in our relationship to specific her opposing ideas so publicly,’ the daddy of 4 stated, whereas encouraging her proper to free speech.

‘I really like all of my 4 youngsters and solely need what’s finest for them. We might not all the time agree on ‘what’s finest’ however, their finest, is my aim,’ he added.

Regan, who’s working for Michigan’s 73rd District, was apparently not shocked by his daughter’s lack of help, admitting the 2 have conflicting views on abortion, systemic racism, and white privilege, in accordance to The Hill.

He blamed ‘liberal college campuses’, such because the University of Colorado, the University of Texas and Austin, and Stephanie’s alma mater, The University of Colorado in Boulder, for exposing her to extra progressive beliefs.

‘They simply form of get sucked into this Marxist, communist ideology and she or he and I simply do not see eye to eye when it comes to the entire socialism, communism, Marxist philosophy,’ he instructed the information outlet.

Regan believes Stephanie was compelled to converse out in opposition to him presently as a result of she’s a ‘huge believer’ within the battle in opposition to racial injustice that’s at present sweeping the nation.

Meanwhile, the GOP candidate stated he does not ‘purchase into this entire systemic racism factor in any respect’.

‘The solely place the place I actually see systemic racism can be the abortion clinic trigger they appear to goal the African American neighborhood,’ he stated.

Ranking their political opinions on a 1 to 10 scale, Regan stated: ‘I’m like the precise wing, a 10, and she or he’s like a zero.’

In a separate interview with native information station WOOD TV, he claimed faculty college students have been being ‘indoctrinated with issues which might be fully polar reverse from the place you raised them.’

‘Did it harm me seeing that tweet? Of course it did. I’m the daddy, I’m human, you are feeling issues like that, however one of many issues I did with my youngsters, all 4 of them, I stated all the time deal with the reality,’ he stated.

‘I’m actually excited that they thought they’d a strong sufficient relationship with me the place they may dis me on social media and know that I’m not going to disown them.’

The launch acknowledged Regan because the ‘most conservative possibility in a three-way Republican main’.

The Michigan Republican main will happen on August 4, with candidates John Inhulsen, Bryan Posthumus, Robert Regan working for workplace.