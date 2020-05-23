Michigan dam break victims file class-action lawsuit | News

Victims of the devastating dam failures and ensuing floods in Midland County, MI have filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging that the house owners and operators of the dams had a longstanding, acutely aware disregard for the grave menace posed to public security by the Dams.

The lawsuit was filed by Morgan & Morgan, Grant & Eisenhofer, and the Jenner Law P.C.

“This entirely preventable disaster has upended the lives and businesses of thousands, forcing residents into crowded shelters amid a pandemic and shutting down already-suffering businesses during a recession,” mentioned Frank Petosa of Morgan & Morgan, Elizabeth Graham of Grant & Eisenhofer, and Rob Jenner of Jenner Law P.C., the attorneys representing the category.

On Tuesday, May 19, heavy Spring rains triggered the Edenville Dam to fail, unleashing a deluge of floodwaters downriver by the Sanford Lake and Tittabawassee Rivers.

The Class Complaint alleges that the Defendants had been warned for years that this very kind of catastrophic flood would occur.

The lawsuit was filed within the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Northern Division