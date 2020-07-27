Michigan county treasurer rebuked for seizing retiree’s home over $8 tax debt

The commissioners stated that they are forming an unique investigative committee to check out the forfeit practices and “make recommendations to protect the Oakland County taxpayers.”

“It appears your actions as Treasurer to foreclose on an Oakland County retiree’s property for $8.41 has exposed the county to serious risk,” the July 21 letter to Meisner, signed by board Chairman David Woodward and commissioners Mike Gingell and Helen Zack, stated, according to the Detroit News.

Meisner did not right away return Fox News’ demand for remark.

The Michigan Supreme Court’s rebuke centers on the case of Uri Rafaeli, a retired person in his 80 s whose 1,500- square-foot home in the Detroit suburban area of Southfield was taken in 2014 and after that offered for $24,500, with the county keeping all the profits.

While Rafaeli’s case was spectacular at the time, it is barely special: more than 100,000 house owners in the state have actually come down with an aggressive residential or commercial property tax law that lawmakers in Lansing passed twenty years back. Similar statutes have actually been passed in more than a lots other states.

Act 123 of 1999 was indicated to accelerate the redevelopment of blighted residential or commercial properties in the middle of Michigan’s financial problems, however critics of the statute state it has actually permitted county authorities to function as debt collectors and line their coffers by maintaining the excess income made by offering homes with overdue real estate tax– no matter how paltry the debt.

“When the government takes property to settle a debt, they have to give the extra money they make back to you,” Christina Martin, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation who was representing Rafaeli in his case versus Oakland County, informed Fox News in 2015. “It doesn’t matter what law Michigan passes, they have the constitutional obligation to pay back any more than they are owed.”

The state’s Supreme Court ruled previously this month that while Oakland County can take Rafaeli’s home to please the tax debt and “any interest, penalties, and fees,” it was not entitled to the complete worth of the home that it offered.

“Defendants were required to return the surplus proceeds to plaintiffs, and defendants’ failure to do so constituted a government taking under the Michigan Constitution entitling plaintiffs to just compensation,” Justice Brian Zahra composed in the 6-1 choice.

Oakland County authorities– and those in other counties throughout Michigan– are now fretted that the high court’s judgment will open the floodgates for lawsuits as previous house owners whose residential or commercial properties were taken seek to get the cash from the sale of their taken houses.

During a court look in 2015, William Horton and John Bursch, the county’s lawyers, argued that a judgment in favor of Rafaeli would set a precedent that might eventually bankrupt Michigan counties by requiring city governments to compensate all house owners in comparable scenarios. He approximated it would cost around $2 billion.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein did not appear to concur with the county legal representative’s evaluation of the circumstance.

“The interpretation you gave was very dramatic: that this is going to end schools, and the counties are going to crumble, and society is just going to implode,” Bernstein stated. “You have a situation where a person owed $8 and lost their house. I mean, how is that equitable?”

Martin, Rafaeli’s legal representative, had actually voiced hope that a judgment in favor of Rafaeli would not simply be a triumph for the senior citizen, however set a precedent in Michigan and throughout the country– perhaps causing a judgment by the U.S. Supreme Court on a comparable case in the future.

There are 14 other states in the U.S. that have statutes on the books comparable to Michigan, and 5 of those states– Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts and Nebraska– permit personal financiers to generate income off the sale of foreclosed houses.

“The government should not be making a windfall … when collecting unpaid taxes,” she stated in 2015. “This is a practice that needs to come to an end.”