Michigan coronavirus: Revelers celebrated the July 4 weekend at a Michigan lake. Now some have Covid-19

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan said other health officials in the state reported that several people have tested positive “after attending the festivities at the Torch Lake sandbar over the Fourth of July holiday,” the department said Friday.

Those who tested positive weren’t in a position to identify every one they had experience of, “and therefore we want to make the public aware that those who attended could be at risk for exposure, and additional cases could be seen in the coming days,” the health department said.

“If you were at the Torch Lake Sandbar party over 4th of July weekend, you should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if symptoms should develop or if you were at high risk for exposure due to being in close proximity with others or not wearing a cloth facial covering.”