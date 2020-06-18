Michigan barber who reopened despite coronavirus lockdown has license reinstated

“I am pleased with the orders issued today to reinstate my licenses so I can continue to move forward,” Manke said in a statement provided for the website. “I still believe it is high time for all of Michigan to Stand Up, Open Up for business, and for all the people in our community to Show Up in support.”

Aside from having his license suspended, Manke was cited at the least twice for continuing operations during the state lockdown and was charged with a misdemeanor.

Last week, the Michigan Supreme Court sided with Manke, saying the state appeals court didn’t follow proper procedure to produce its decision.

“It is incumbent on the courts to ensure decisions are made according to the rule of law, not hysteria.” Justice David F. Viviano wrote in his opinion. “One hopes that this great principle — essential to any free society, including ours — will not itself become yet another casualty of COVID-19.”

The next day, a Michigan Circuit Court blocked the state’s attorney general from attempting to hold Manke in contempt of court for keeping his business open.

“It is no longer appropriate for Plaintiff to seek to compel Defendant to comply with a nonexistent injunction,” the order from Judge Matthew J. Stewart said.

Last month, Manke told “Fox & Friends First” he planned to reopen his shop to safeguard his business and help his customers.

“I’m not going to stand down,” that he said at the time.

“I’m 77 years old. I mean, what are they going to give me? Life?” he added. “I’ve got one foot in the grave and another on a banana peel. I [couldn’t] care less.”

