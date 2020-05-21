Michigan AG warns Trump to wear a mask during tour of Ford plant

“We are just asking that President Trump comply with the law of our state, just as we would make the same request of anyone else in those plants,” Dana Nessel, a Democrat, informed CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day”Thursday
.
The President strategies to tour as well as supply statements at the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, which has actually been repurposed to create ventilators as well as individual safety devices.
On Thursday, Nessel cautioned that if Trump “fails to wear a mask, he’s going to be asked not to return to any unclosed facilities inside our state.”
“We’re asking if President Trump doesn’t care about his own health, doesn’t care about the health and the safety of people who work in those facilities, at least care about the economic situation of, you know, costing these facilities so much money by having to close down and disinfect the plant after he leaves,” Nessel informed CNN.
On Tuesday, Ford claimed it had actually shared its security plans with the White House– consisting of that everybody wear a mask “in all facilities, at all times”– however included that “the White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination.”
Asked Tuesday if he would certainly wear a mask on his browse through, Trump claimed, “I don’t know. I haven’t even thought of it.”
“It depends. In certain areas I would, in certain areas I don’t. But I will certainly look at it,” he included.
CNN’s Kevin Liptak added to this record.