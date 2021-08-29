Michelob Ultra back to 2019 levels of 'on-premise sales,' VP of marketing
Michelob Ultra back to 2019 levels of 'on-premise sales,' VP of marketing

Michelob ULTRA’s VP of marketing Ricardo Marques joins Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to discuss Michelob Ultra’s investment in women’s athletes and trends within the beer industry.

