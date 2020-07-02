Michelle Pfeiffer shares relatable makeup mishap in Instagram selfie: ‘EEK!’

“EEK!!! Doing my makeup for an interview and picked up the wrong tissue,” she explained in the snapshot’s caption.

Pfeiffer’s friends and family were quick to applaud the star for admitting her hilarious blunder.

“Love your humor and beauty,” supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote. “Lol still a beauty!” added Pfeiffer’s sister-in-law, Rona, plus a laughing emoji.

In addition to prepping for interviews, the three-time Oscar nominee has been keeping her fans in the loop as to what she’s been up to while in quarantine, from workouts to hanging with her pets.

And on Thursday, Pfeiffer participated in the “Wear a Damn Mask” challenge after she was nominated by fellow actress Julianne Moore.

“This isn’t about politics, this is about keeping each other safe. #WearADamnMask. Thanks @juliannemoore 😷❤️,” she captioned a selfie, which featured Pfeiffer wearing a black hoodie and blue mask.