Michelle Obama Whines That Trump Admin Has Given Her ‘Low-Grade Depression’

On Wednesday’s episode of her brand-new podcast, previous First Lady Michelle Obama went on the attack versus President Donald Trump by declaring that his administration has given her “some form of low-grade depression.”

Though Michelle stated that a few of her “depression” comes from remaining in quarantine and all of the racial stress in the United States today, she included that much of it is from “seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out.”

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night, cause I’m worrying about something, or there’s a heaviness,” Michelle grumbled. “I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low.”

“You know, I’ve gone through those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels, where you just don’t feel yourself, and sometimes there’s been a week or so where I had to surrender to that, and not be so hard on myself,” she included. “And say, you know what, you’re just not feeling that treadmill right now.”

“It is unusual, and it is, you know, it’s a direct result of just being out of, out of body, out of mind. And spiritually, these are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually,” Michelle stated.

“You understand, um, so I, I.