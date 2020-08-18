Michelle Obama Trashes Trump For Throwing Kids In Cages

Former First Lady Michelle Obama knocked President Trump for throwing kids of unlawful immigrants in cages, a practice that likewise happened under her spouse’s administration.

Mrs Obama’s speech, extensively declared by the mainstream media– consisting of characters at Fox News— as being an ethical argument versus Trump, included numerous fallacies.

In truth, one part in which she slams America’s present management as doing not have compassion and fomenting ridicule is especially frustrating.

“They see our leaders labeling fellow citizens enemies of the state while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists,” she passionately grumbled.

“They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages, and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protestors for a photo-op,” Obama continued.

We count 2 depends on those remarks, together with one circumstances of super-audacious hypocrisy.

Michelle Obama: “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown in cages.” pic.twitter.com/sU3cAO3kyv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2020

RELATED: Obama’s ICE Chief: Those Cages For …