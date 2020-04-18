Michelle Obama to read children’s books on PBS amid coronavirus outbreak

“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories,” Obama, 56, who focused much of her time in the White House on children’s nutrition with her “Let’s Move” marketing campaign, mentioned in a press release.

She mentioned she hopes it’s going to additionally give households a “much-needed” break.

The outbreak has closed faculties throughout the nation, forcing many mother and father to try homeschooling for the primary time and stay-at-home orders have created the added problem of continually protecting stir-crazy kids entertained.

“As a bit of child, I beloved to read aloud. And once I turned a mum or dad, I discovered such pleasure in sharing the magic of storytelling with my very own kids — after which later, as First Lady, with youngsters in every single place,” she added.

“Mondays With Michelle Obama” will air on Mondays at noon ET, starting next week. Each week she’ll read one of her favorite children’s classics, including “The Gruffalo,” “There’s a Dragon in Your Book,” “Miss Maple’s Seeds” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Fox News’ Dana Perino has additionally been studying kids’s books through the outbreak on daily basis on “Storytime with Dana.”

“I remember learning from Laura Bush after 9/11 the important of making sure that you kept storytime for your children,” Perino instructed Fox News Digital. “This is what she was telling Americans and, also, Barbara Bush, through her literacy initiative would always say that one of the most important things you could do to keep children calm and reassured … is to make sure that storytime was something that you tried to do every day.”

Late final month, she instructed Ellen DeGeneres their household is hunkering down like everybody else.

“Everybody’s home,” she said. “The girls are back because colleges are now online, so they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes. I think Barack [was] on a conference call; I just got off a conference call.”

“We’re simply attempting to maintain a routine going, however we even have a bit of Netflix and chilling taking place,” she added.