Michelle Obama suffering depression over ‘Trump’s hypocrisy’, racial tensions – Panorama

Michelle Obama says the “hypocrisy” of Donald Trump’s government and racial tensions in the US have contributed to her suffering “low-grade depression”.

Speaking on her new podcast, the former US first lady opened up about lacking motivation and feeling low during the coronavirus lockdown, according to Sky News.

She said she had been feeling “out of body, out of mind” and that her sleep had been “off”.

“I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression,” said Mrs Obama.

“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”