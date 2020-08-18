Michelle Obama Spotlights ‘Empathy’ & Calls Out Trump ‘Chaos’ During Powerful Democratic National Convention Speech – WATCH!

Michelle Obama has as soon as again advised us that we hold the secrets to our future!

Speaking at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, the previous FLOTUS shared a powerful keynote speech with the American individuals where she not just knocked Donald Trump and the culture of worry his presidency has actually promoted, however likewise motivated people to practice compassion and vote like our lives depend on it.

Yes, “when they go low, we go high” is absolutely still her catchphrase– however it’s handled an entire brand-new significance after the last 4 years, and specifically in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and increased racial stress in current months.

The 56- year- old skillfully painted a photo of the existing social landscape from another person’s point of view, stating that our nation has actually become what it appears like “we stop requiring empathy of one another.” Commenting on our reaction to COVID- 19, the battle to end systemic bigotry and cops cruelty, and how it begins at the top, she stated: