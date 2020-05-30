Michelle Obama speaks out George Floyd’s death

Michelle Obama took to social media Friday to share her perspective on the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday.

“Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael,” wrote Obama referencing the current killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery — in addition to these of Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, and Michael Brown. “It just goes on, and on, and on.”

Obama additionally gave her perspective on how the nation can doubtlessly transfer ahead. “Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with,” she wrote. “But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets.”

On Friday, former President Barack Obama additionally shared a press release on the death of Floyd tweeting, “This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can’t be ‘normal.’ If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”

In their statements, the previous first couple careworn the quantity of labor wanted to heal the nation’s wounds. “It falls on all of us,” President Obama wrote. “Regardless of our race or station — including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day — to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.”

Michelle additionally famous the lengthy highway forward, ending her Friday assertion with, “I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us.”

