Michelle Obama Slips Up – Says COVID Is An Opportunity To Change ‘How Wealth Is Distributed’

During Wednesday’s episode of her brand-new podcast, previous First Lady Michelle Obama mistook and appeared to expose the Left’s real program behind the coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking with reporter Michele Norris, Obama stated that the coronavirus pandemic was really an opportunity to think of “how wealth is distributed” to lower- earnings necessary employees.

“There’s kind of a new COVID vocabulary, isn’t it,” Norris stated to start the discussion. “There are also words that have always had some meaning, but that take on different meaning now, the word hero, the word essential.”

“I think we will forever think about the word ‘essential’ in a different way,” she included. “And, when we were told to stay home, they got up, got dressed, and went out into the world, risking their lives, to drive garbage trucks, to work in warehouses, to work in grocery stores, to work in hospitals. Often doing invisible, but yes, essential work, and I struggle with it because I’m not sure that we treat them like they’re essential.”

Obama right away took this and kept up it with her action, revealing as soon as again that Democrats have no intent of letting this crisis go to waste.

“And that’s something that we require to, that belongs of that reflection, that we require to do, you …