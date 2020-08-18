Michelle Obama ‘Sliced and Diced’ Trump

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace renowned Michelle Obama’s speech at the DNC, declaring she “really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.”

“It was a heck of a contribution,” he started. “She really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump talking about the chaos and confusion and lack of empathy, especially coming from this president and this White House.”

Wallace continued by keeping in mind the previous First Lady talked more about the bad that is President Trump than the great that is Joe Biden, though she did note “his empathy” and “his care for average Americans.”

“She said we have to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” he stated prior to concluding, “this was a very effective speech.”

Here is how Fox News anchor Chris Wallace responded to #MichelleObama speech last night #DNCConvention #DNC2020 pic.twitter.com/Ku3z5YCVWN — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbaka TELEVISION) August 18, 2020

RELATED: Michelle Obama Trashes Trump For Throwing Kids In Cages– Her Husband Built Those Cages

Michelle’s Lies

There is truth and then there is whatever the hell Wallace was seeing last night. The 2 do not compare at all.

As the Political Insider reported,Mrs Obama’s speech was cluttered with lies and frauds, efforts to smear, and a total neglect for truths.