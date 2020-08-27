Michelle Obama Recalls Disturbing Experiences With Racism – As First Lady Of The United States

The fact that Michelle Obama still experienced racism in everyday life even as First Lady of the United States should be a wake-up call to all those who don’t see — or refuse to see — persistent inequality in American society!

On the latest episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, the 56-year-old former FLOTUS spoke up about some unfortunate experiences she’d had during her tenure in the White House. Talking with longtime friends Kelly Dibble, Denielle Pemberton-Heard, and Sharon Malone, the leader got VERY real about this very serious issue.

Barack Obama‘s wife first described a crazy slight involving a quick trip to an ice cream shop several years ago after a soccer game with her two daughters Malia, now 22, and Sasha, now 19. Though she was First Lady at the time, she wanted to try to lay low and just have a normal outing with the girls and her friend, Pemberton-Heard — until, well, you can read her story (below):