Michelle Obama Praises Biden In Preview Of DNC Speech

The previous First Lady Michelle Obama was simply singing the praises of Joe Biden in a preview of her speech Monday at the opening of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

The DNC launched a clip prior to Michelle’s speech in which she explained Biden as “decent” and experienced.

“I know Joe,” she stated. “He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

“And he listens,” Michelle continued. “He will tell the truth and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team. And he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.”

This follows President Donald Trump buffooned Michelle for taping her speech throughout a rally in Minnesota on Monday.

“You know I noticed that their convention tonight, these are all taped speeches. Michelle Obama’s speech is taped,” Trump stated, according toDaily Mail “Why don’t they tell me that? I’ll tape my speech next week. It’s a lot easier.”

Michelle is set to start the virtual convention, which is the very first of its kind in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DNC launched sneak peeks of other speakers too, …