Michelle Obama partners with MTV for national virtual prom

The occasion, introduced on Thursday, is supposed to spice up the spirits of the scholars whose proms and commencement ceremonies have been canceled as a result of Covid-19 in addition to shine a light-weight on registering and voting within the national election in November.
The occasion is scheduled to kick off on May 22 with an all-day, on-air takeover on MTV that includes prom-themed throwback motion pictures and short-form unique content material highlighting the profitable faculties and college students.
At 9 p.m. EST a virtual prom get together will dwell stream on MTV YouTube and embrace shock movie star visitor appearances and dwell performances from main artists.
The occasion additionally serves to have fun 20 profitable excessive faculties and college students who organized probably the most artistic nonpartisan voter registration efforts throughout the nation.
Those winners have been:
- Dobson High School – Mesa, Arizona
- Western School of Science & Technology – Phoenix
- Norte Vista High School – Riverside, California
- Compton Early College High School – Compton, California
- Community Charter Early College High School – Lake View Terrace, California
- Thurgood Marshall Academy Public Charter High School – Washington, DC
- Hialeah Gardens High School – Hialeah Gardens, Florida
- Meadowcreek High School – Norcross, Georgia
- TF North High School – Calumet City, Illinois
- Muchin College Prep – Chicago
- Communication and Media Arts High School – Detroit
- Cass Technical High School – Detroit
- John F. Kennedy High School – Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- R.J. Reynolds High School – Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Valley High School – Las Vegas
- STEM Academy at Showalter – Chester, Pennsylvania
- Abraham Lincoln High School – Philadelphia,
- Building 21 High School – Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Westbury High School – Houston
- Golda Meir High School – Milwaukee
The former first girl shocked the scholar leaders from the faculties Wednesday in a personal Zoom name the place they realized about their wins and obtained congratulations for their efforts and affect of their work.
According to a press launch in regards to the Prom-athon, 4 million Americans are scheduled to show 18 between now and the 2020 basic election in November.