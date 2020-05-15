Michelle Obama partners with MTV for national virtual prom

The occasion, introduced on Thursday, is supposed to spice up the spirits of the scholars whose proms and commencement ceremonies have been canceled as a result of Covid-19 in addition to shine a light-weight on registering and voting within the national election in November.

MTV’s Prom-athon can also be being held in partnership with the 2020 Prom Challenge which Obama publicized in February by sharing her own prom photo.

The occasion is scheduled to kick off on May 22 with an all-day, on-air takeover on MTV that includes prom-themed throwback motion pictures and short-form unique content material highlighting the profitable faculties and college students.