Michelle Obama necklace: Former first lady sends message to vote

But the former first lady not just spoke it, she used it.

The gold beauty letters on Obama’s locket spelled the word “VOTE.” The locket was custom-commissioned by Obama from Los Angeles- based jewelry expert BYCHARI, a source with understanding of the locket purchase informs CNN. BYCHARI was begun in 2012 by designer Chari Cuthbert, who keeps in mind the brand name’s assistance of different social justice triggers as part of its messaging by means of a page on the business’s site.

The locket was the top-trending search on United States Google in the last hour of the convention.

“We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We’ve got to vote early, in person if we can. We’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow-up to make sure they’re received. And then, make sure our friends and families do the same,” Obama stated Monday night.