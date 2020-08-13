Michelle Obama Joins Forces With The Rapper 2 Chainz To Educate Prison Inmates About Voting Rights

Former First Lady Michelle Obama just teamed up with the rapper 2 Chainz to work on her When We All Vote initiative by educating prison inmates about the rights they have to vote.

In a new video for When We All Vote, 2 Chainz urges inmates in prison to register to vote if they are able to.

“Basically, it just depends on what state you live in. Each state has different laws,” he explained. “If you live in Maine, Vermont, or D.C., you actually never lose your rights to vote, even while being incarcerated.”

The rapper went on to add that in around twenty states, former inmates can vote as soon as they have paid fines and fulfilled the terms of their probation.

“I really feel like this election matters more than any other election in our lifetime,” 2 Chainz said. “Remember, your voice does matter. We need it. We need everybody’s voice at this particular moment. So I feel like, collectively, if we come together during this time, we can get what we need to get done. I’m not here to try to sway you to vote for anybody particularly.”

Michelle Obama has been working like crazy to boost voter registration through her When We All Vote initiative. Though the group claims to be bipartisan, it’s clear that Michelle’s real goal…