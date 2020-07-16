Michelle Obama is launching a podcast on Spotify

The former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” focused on meaningful relationships and conversations, her production company with former President Barack Obama, Higher Ground, announced Thursday in conjunction with Spotify. It’s set to debut on the music streaming service on July 29.

“Hosted by Michelle Obama, the series will bring listeners the former First Lady’s most candid and personal conversations, showing us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most,” the two businesses said in a news release announcing the venture.

The episodes, the companies said, will center on “the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.”