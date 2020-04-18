Michelle Obama in talks with Biden team on endorsement, campaign involvement

Reports are in from the capitol hill of a possible Biden endorsement by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Former President Barack Obama lent his support to his former Veep Joe Biden, after Sen. Sanders called off his campaign, making Biden the chosen Democratic nominee.

A source from the Obama camp told The Hill that there is no doubt the Obamas support Biden.

Although Michele Obama has time and again refuted claims of her interest in the presidency, speculations still arise of her being a possible running mate to Biden. She is still very much active in DC politics through her involvement in voter registration. She was responsible for a campaign called “When We All Vote” back in 2018, which featured many celebrities including Tom Hanks and Lin Manuel Miranda.

Reports are in a possible video fundraising program by the Obamas.

“If she engages, God help Donald Trump, because she’s tough as nails and enormously popular.”, stated Dick Harpootlian, former Democratic Party chairman of South Carolina.

source