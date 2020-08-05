Michelle Obama: Former US first lady says she has ‘low-grade depression’



Michelle Obama mentioned her discouragement at much of what is going on in theUS





Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has stated she is experiencing “low-grade depression” since of the pandemic, racial stress and the “hypocrisy” of the Trump administration.

She stated handling “emotional highs and lows” needed “knowing yourself” and “the things that do bring you joy”.

Mrs Obama stated she has had troubles with her workout regimen and sleep.

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness.”

“These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually,” the 56- year-old stated. “I understand that I am handling some kind of low-grade anxiety.

“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

