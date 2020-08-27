Michelle Obama Complains About ‘Exhausting’ Racism From ‘White Folks’ During Time As First Lady

Michelle Obama, in her newest podcast on Spotify, declared she has “a number of stories” that reveal white individuals were racist towards her during her period as First Lady.

Mrs Obama made the claims during a discussion with her ‘girlfriends,’ Denielle Pemberton-Heard,Dr Sharon Malone, and Kelly Dibble.

Malone started the discussion by declaring that in some cases “people don’t believe you” when talking about racism.

Obama clarifies, “And and when you say people you mean white people,” later on including that those white individuals “don’t experience this in their lives.”

Michelle Obama on being a Black female in America: “What the white community doesn’t understand about being a person of color in this nation is that there are daily slights. In our workplaces, where people talk over you, or people don’t even see you.” https://t.co/4ATxpmYbmZ — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 27, 2020

RELATED: Michelle Obama Says Toughest Part of Being First Lady Was Enduring the Racism

Michelle Obama’s Examples of Racism

Further along in the discussion,Mrs Obama mentions particular examples of racism she experienced at the hands of white individuals. And male, are they something.