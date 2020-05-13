Michelle Obama And Tom Hanks’ ‘Non-Partisan’ Group Joins Radically Left ‘MoveOn’ To Demand Mail-In Voting

When Michelle Obama teamed up with Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson to create their nonprofit voter registration group When We All Vote, they claimed it will be “non-partisan.” Unsurprisingly, this has turned out to be a blatant lie, because the group has now joined forces with the radically leftwing MoveOn.org to push mail-in voting for the 2020 election.

MoveOn talked about Michelle, Hanks, and Wilson in an e-mail to its intensive e-mail checklist calling on supporters to signal a petition that they’ve pledged to ship to Congress.

“Join Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson by adding your name to fight for safe and fair elections,” the group wrote within the e-mail, according to Breitbart News. It went on so as to add that COVID-19 has created a necessity for a national growth of voting by mail.

“With the threat of Covid-19 looming over the November election, Congress must act to ensure every American has the ability to cast their ballot safely and without unnecessary risk,” MoveOn states on its petition page. “Tell your elected officials to expand access to vote-by-mail, early voting, and online voter registration.”

The e-mail makes it clear that Michelle’s “When We All Vote” nonprofit and MoveOn are shamelessly utilizing the coronavirus pandemic to push their radical vote-by-mail-agenda in addition to for expansions in each early in-person voting and on-line voter registration.

“Vote-by-mail could be the only safe and secure option for some Americans,” MoveOn says. “States must offer multiple options for requesting, receiving, and returning mail-in ballots while maintaining the security of our voting system; multiple ways to request mail-in ballots, including online, in person, by phone, and by mail; and safe and secure options for returning ballots by expanding deadlines for mail-in ballots to be requested and returned.”

Those who’re towards vote-by-mail thrusts have identified that it is a fully unmonitored voting system that opens the door for tons of faux ballots to be produced and despatched in by mail. Elections knowledgeable Hans von Spakovsky lately said, “it is, unfortunately, easy to not just engage in fraud in those kinds of elections, but it’s also easy for voters to be intimidated [in their homes as they fill out ballots]. And that’s a cause for concern and should be a cause for concern for anyone interested in having an election process that is fair and has good security too.”

It was apparent all alongside that there could be nothing “nonpartisan” about Michelle’s When We All Vote group. She doesn’t care about registering all Americans to vote, no matter their political views. Instead, all she needs to do is indoctrinate extra younger folks together with her radically liberal views in order that she will be able to create extra Democrat sheep to result in slaughter.

