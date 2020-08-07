Michelin-starred meals to your door: How fine dining pivoted for the pandemic

Unlike numerous other facilities, Saint Pierre did not have a food shipment system in location. Its fine dining was developed to be experienced in home– with every plate provided fresh from the kitchen area and provided as an artwork, instead of on the back of a moped.

To make it through, head chef and owner Emmanuel Stroobant understood this had to modification. The Belgium- born chef developed Virtual Saint Pierre , a distinct experience where restaurants can delight in the dining establishment’s food– modern-day French with an Asian twist– while in your home.

Meals are served in lacquered bento boxes and hand-delivered by a waiter worn black tie. Guests go into a virtual dining space through a video conferencing link and consume together with others in their celebration. During the meal, Stroobant appears to present the thoroughly curated menu.

This method the common experience of eating in restaurants is not lost, statesStroobant “Virtual Saint Pierre is aimed to bring back people together,” he states. “We are social creatures and we want to be able to eat together.”

Even in your home, this is an elegant experience. At a minimum of 180 Singapore dollars ($130) per individual, these are not common takeaways. “We attempt to prevent individuals having to re-cook or reheat food in your home. We simply provide the box and we return after to clear it for you. It’s …

