Michelin starred chef goes viral after passionately complaining about ‘the worst kind of guest’

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, head chef at Kerridge’s Bar & Grill in London, posted the emotional message to his Instagram account after 27 people failed to show up for their Saturday night reservations. According to him, this had serious consequences for his business, which is already struggling (like many other restaurants) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To the 27 people that booked Kerridge’s Bar and Grill and then failed to turn up on a Saturday night,” he wrote, “this industry, like many others is on the verge of collapse. Your behavior is disgraceful, shortsighted and downright unhelpful.”

He continued, “All of you ‘no shows’ in all restaurants up and down the country are adding to the issues already being faced. You are putting people’s jobs more at risk. We put staff levels to the number of covers booked and when you fail to turn up, it now costs us, which in turn will force very uncomfortable and hard decisions about staffing levels.”

The post concluded, “You are the worst kind of guest, and that is ‘selfish.’ I hope you have good look at yourselves.”

Instagram users were seemingly sympathetic to the chef’s situation, as the post received over 29,000 likes.

Fellow chef Clare Smyth responded, “Well said Tom. We need to educate people now more than ever. Our industry needs to come into line with others. Staff don’t work for free because the guests don’t turn up. Ingredients are prepared and wasted. It is incredibly disrespectful.”