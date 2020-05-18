Michel Piccoli death: French actor who starred in Godard’s ‘Le Mépris’ dies aged 94

French actor Michel Piccoli, who starred in seminal movies comparable to Jean-Luc Godard’s Le Mépris, has died on the age of 94.

His household confirmed the dying to Agence France-Presse on Monday.

Piccoli died of a stroke on Monday surrounded by his spouse and youngsters, in response to the household’s assertion.

More follows…