Michel Barnier warns UK can’t cope with coronavirus and no trade deal

Michel Barnier stoked up the Brexit threats in the present day as he warned the UK can’t cope with coronavirus and no trade deal.

The EU negotiator accused Boris Johnson of reneging on guarantees as he warned there is not going to be an settlement until the British aspect provides floor.

The vicious swipe got here because the PM prepares to affix talks for the primary time this week, with the clock working down forward of a summer season deadline for deciding whether or not a settlement will likely be doable by the top of the yr.

There is a deadline of July 1 to hunt an extension to the ‘standstill’ transition interval, which is able to finish on December 31 in any other case. But Mr Johnson is adamant there will likely be no delay, and his envoy David Frost has warned that the exhausting line from Brussels on points equivalent to entry to fishing waters might forestall progress.

The UK has accused the EU of ‘working down the clock’ within the hopes that Mr Johnson will collapse to their calls for.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Mr Barnier stated the UK had extra to lose from failure to get a trade deal than the EU, and the injury can be compounded by the affect of coronavirus.

Michel Barnier (proper) accused Boris Johnson (left) of reneging on guarantees as he warned there is not going to be an settlement until the British aspect provides floor

‘The UK has been taking a step again – two steps again, three steps again – from the unique commitments,’ Mr Barnier stated.

‘The UK negotiators have to be totally in line with what the Prime Minister signed-up to with us.

‘Because 27 heads of state and authorities and the European Parliament should not have a brief reminiscence.’

Mr Barnier stated the EU’s heads of state remembered ‘very clearly the textual content which we negotiated with Boris Johnson’.

‘And we simply need to see that complied with. To the letter… and if that does not occur there will likely be no settlement,’ he stated.

Mr Barnier insisted UK withdrawal from the EU was a ‘lose-lose’ for each side and a query of ‘injury limitation’, saying no-one – not even Nigel Farage – had proven there was any ‘added worth’ to the UK’s departure.

But he stated the EU was ‘much less uncovered as a result of 7 per cent of our exports go to the UK, whereas for the UK it is 47 per cent of their exports which come to the EU’.

Pointing to the coronavirus meltdown going through nations world wide, he stated: ‘If we do not get an settlement then that can have much more penalties. And then after all these will likely be added to the already very severe penalties of the coronavirus disaster..

‘So, I feel we’ve got a joint accountability on this very severe disaster, which impacts so many households… with so many deaths, so many sick individuals, so many individuals unemployed… to do all the things we are able to to succeed in an settlement and I very a lot hope that we’ll achieve this.’

A British supply instructed the Mail on Sunday: ‘What is obvious is that the traditional strategy is not going to get us a lot additional. The EU must inject some political actuality into its strategy and recognize that they can’t use their standard tactic of delay to pull the talks into autumn.’