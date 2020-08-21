Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks

The EU’s Brexit mediator has actually alerted that important time is being lost in trade talks with the UK as he implicated his British equivalents of stopping working to make development on subjects of essential interest to Europe throughout the most recent round of trade settlements.

Michel Barnier stated he was dissatisfied, worried and amazed by the absence of development showed in conversations that occurred in Brussels today, repeating that at this phase a contract in between the 2 sides still looked not likely which there was a threat the 2 sides would stop working to validate an offer by the end of the year.

“Too often this week it felt as if we were going backwards more than forwards,” Mr Barnier stated at an interview following the conclusion of the most recent settlements. “I simply do not understand why we are wasting valuable time.”

The failure to advance the conversations that started on Tuesday night leaves just a narrow window in which to concur the text of a trade contract, equate it into numerous European languages and acquire ratification prior to the post-Brexit shift duration ends on December 31. While both the UK and EU insist they desire an offer, EU authorities decried an absence of momentum on the British side in the wake of Thursday’s session, with one explaining it as …