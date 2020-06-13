Michael Youssef: American dream — Even amid the turmoil this immigrant believes. Here’s why

For example, NO new churches could be built without the permission of the head of state. No evangelism or missionary work was permitted outside church walls. Some of the laws remain enforced today.

Nasser increased the quantity of informants to the point that there is a constant knew who might be a government spy. In companies, in schools and on the street, everyone was afraid to say such a thing critical of the government. Even in the home, people spoke in whispers fearing an informant may possibly overhear.

As a new man, I went to libraries and examined books on American freedom and ideals. I was fascinated — mesmerized — by the freedoms Americans enjoyed. I was particularly drawn to a few ideas such as freedom of speech and religion. At the same time, I worried that someone at the library might are accountable to the government the types of books I was looking at. Yet I couldn’t stop reading and dreaming of America.

In 1977, I realized my dream and moved to the United States; in 1984, I achieved my goal of becoming a citizen. When I first arrived here, I was dismayed to see how many Americans had so little regard because of their own history and the blessings of freedom they enjoyed. I’m afraid this is a lot more true today.

I knew the difference. I had just left a repressive socialist dictatorship, and so i had a perspective on American freedoms many native-born Americans didn’t.

People who had lived in America each of their lives didn’t understand what a privilege it had been to live here and to be free to speak their minds, to vote and to openly share their faith. Far too many Americans took freedom for granted. Having developed under Islamo-socialist totalitarianism, that’s something I’ll never do.

America attracts immigrants because America offers liberty. I am living proof that the American dream can be an achievable one.

Why don’t people dream of finding a better life in Venezuela? Or Iran? Or North Korea? Because there is certainly neither freedom nor economic opportunity, the great byproduct of freedom, in those countries.

One foundational American freedom is the ability to speak the truth without concern with punishment or arrest. At one time, that freedom was a fact of American life, as fixed and unassailable as Mount Rushmore.

Today, that freedom is under assault as nothing you’ve seen prior.

The death of freedom always begins with the abolition of truth and suppression of those that speak it. It is hypocrisy for almost any person or group to demand their own to free speech even as they trample on the First Amendment rights of the others. Free speech creates a marketplace for ideas, no excuse to shame or even to bully people who think differently than you.

As an Egyptian American, I am aware better than most that many folks of color in America wish to be who they truly are without wearing it on the sleeve. As I watch the unrest gripping America right now, I remind my church, my congregation, my friends and my family that each and every person is created in the image of God and that that truth is entirely reconcilable with the American Dream.

All men are created equal by God. Our founding fathers knew this and built a solid, free nation abounding with opportunity for all. I am distressed that some Americans could be treated differently because of skin tone, but I will be also distressed that some limit their particular opportunities by believing the lie that the color of their skin determines their worth.

I take comfort in a couple of things: first, that each and every human is created in the image of God and second, that I reside in this great country which continues to master its union. America never claimed to be perfect, but features a history of working to improve itself, albeit sometimes with much difficulty and through moments of national pain.

I still rely on the American dream, that is as strong today since it has ever been for almost any American, whatever their race or ethnicity.

