Michael Thompson wins second PGA Tour event, 2,702 days after his first

The seven-year-wait: Michael Thompson positions with the prize after winning the 3M Open on July 26, 2020 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine,Minnesota The win was the 35- year-old's second PGA Tour event triumph, 2,702 days after hisfirst

WorldNo 1: Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the first tee throughout the last round of The Memorial Tournament on July 19, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin,Ohio Rahm's triumph at the competitors guaranteed the Spaniard changed Rory McIlroy at the top of the world rankings. Seve Ballesteros and Rahm are the only Spaniards to hold the leading ranking.

Pecking order: Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who was worldNo 1 prior to Rahm took leading area, searches throughout a practice round prior to the Players Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach,Florida Tiger Woods holds the record for the most successive weeks atNo 1 (281), in addition to the most overall weeks in the position with683 McIlroy remains in 3rd put on 106 weeks.

Muscle guy: Bryson DeChambeau commemorates after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 05, 2020 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit,Michigan DeChambeau's triumph comes off the back of an efficient duration with golf on time out throughout the coronavirus break out, which has actually seen him overdo muscle and improve his whole video game. He's now powered by 40 pounds of extra muscle.

Pandemic: An indication informing gamers about social distancing and other suggestions versus Covid-19 is seen throughout practice prior to the Austrian Open at Diamond Country Club on July 08, 2020 in Atzenbrugg,Austria Golf's European Tour had actually been suspended because March due to the coronavirus pandemic, prior to its resumption at the British Masters on July 22.

Behind closed doors: Tiger Woods strolls previous fans searching from a neighboring home on the 17 th hole throughout the second round of the Memorial competition on July 17, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin,Ohio Since the PGA Tour went back to action in June, there have actually been spectator-free competitions in Texas, South Carolina, Connecticut andMichigan The Memorial event was likewise near to the public.

'Very lucky': Jon Rahm of Spain commemorates with Jack Nicklaus, Barbara Nicklaus and kid Jack Nicklaus II after winning in the last round of The Memorial Tournament on July 19, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin,Ohio Golf legend Nicklaus revealed at the competition that he and his spouse, Barbara, both evaluated favorable for the Covid-19 infection inMarch The 80- year-old, who hosted the competitors, informed Jim Nantz throughout a CBS telecast that he had actually handled an aching throat and a cough which his spouse was asymptomatic. The 18- time significant champ stated: "It didn't last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky. Barbara and I are both of the age that is an at-risk age."

'The Match': In May at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning took on versus Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in "The Match: Champions for Charity." The objective was to raise more than $10 million for Covid-19- associated causes which supply relief for frontline employees, small companies, and those in desperate requirement of food as an outcome of the pandemic. Woods and Manning stopped a late resurgence effort by Mickelson and Brady to win by one shot.

Black Lives Matter: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka participate in a minute of silence kept in location of the 8: 46 tee time to keep in mind George Floyd throughout the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 12, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Competitive return: Fast forward to July and after having a hard time to make it and bothered by relentless back issues at the Memorial competition at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, Tiger Woods revealed pledge of much better things to come with a fighting one-under-par 71 in the 3rd round, though he then struck a 76 in the competition's last round.

Autumnal Augusta: The well known Masters golf competition has actually allocated November 12-15 to hold its 2020 champion. The Masters was initially slated to tee off in early April however was held off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Majors: In April, the R&A canceled the British Open at Royal St George's due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Open will next be dipped into Royal St George's in2021 A basic view of play on the 6th green throughout day 6 of The Amateur Championship at RoyalSt George on June 24, 2017 in Sandwich,England

Surviving majors: TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, will host the PGA Championship August 6-9, while the the United States Open will be held at the Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York, September 17-20 Phil Mickelson bases on the 18 th green after his last putt in the last round of the 2006 United States Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club on June 18, 2006 in Mamaroneck, NewYork Geoff Ogilvy won the champion by one stroke.

LPGA: The LPGA Tour's last event was the Women's Australian Open in February, however it prepares to resume its schedule July 31 at the Drive On Championship in Toledo,Ohio However, the LPGA of Korea Tour did start inMay WorldNo 1 Jin- young Ko of South Korea is imagined examining a green on the 18 th hole throughout the last round of the KIA Motors Korea Women's Open at the Bears Best CheongNa on June 21, 2020 in Incheon, South Korea.

Royal Troon: The first females's significant golf champion of 2020 is the Women's British Open, which will be held– without viewers– at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland in between August 20-23 The 123 lawns par 3 8th hole on the Old Course at Royal Troon is imagined.