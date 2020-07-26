Michael Thompson wins 3M Open by 2 strokes in Minnesota

Thompson completed at 19- under 265 at TPC Twin Cities.

Tony Finau completed in the third-place group, too, after a68 He was the only one amongst the 5 world top-30 gamers in the field to reach the weekend, far outshining fellow prominent peers Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey.

Nobody throughout the windy and clammy week in Minnesota was steadier than Thompson, who went into the week 151 st in the FedEx Cup standings and soared approximately 39 th en route to Tennessee for the World Golf Championships occasion.

He deftly guided around the water threat on the 18 th, landing his method on the back of the green within 15 feet. With Long in the clubhouse, having actually played 5 groups ahead, Thompson had 2 putts to win. He required just one, flexing backwards and thrusting both of his arms directly in the air after the ball dropped in the cup in an event controlled a bit by the lack of viewers due to the pandemic.

Thompson’s finest previous surface in this stopped-and-restarted 2020 season was a tie for 8th at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, and he missed out on the cut in his last start at the Workday Charity Open in Ohio 2 weeks earlier. For this win, he not just protected an area in the U.S. Open however a reward of $1,188,000, almost 12% of his profession profits on the trip.

Finau was the only one in contention this weekend who had actually currently protected his U.S. Open area, thanks to his seventh-place surface in the FedEx Cup standings in 2015 andNo 16 world ranking on March 15 when the coronavirus spread triggered the three-month time out. The USGA rolled out special rules for participation in the rescheduledSept 17-20 significant at Winged Foot in New York, after the pandemic erased the routine qualifiers.

In stroke play over the last 4 seasons, Finau has actually completed 35 rounds inside the leading 3, by far the most without a win on trip over that stretch. Tommy Fleetwood (20) has the 2nd many.

Long, who required to birdie his second-to-last hole in the 2nd round on Friday simply to reach the weekend, missed out on the cut on 3 of his last 5 starts of the time out. He shot a 63 on Saturday, the low rating for the competition that was matched 5 other times over the 4 rounds, and published 8 birdies onSunday His bogey on the par-3 17 th stood apart, leaving his very first putt short, however he got the 2nd offered area in the U.S. Open with his second-place surface.

Defending champ Matthew Wolff was in striking range after his birdie on the 14 th, however he followed 3 straight pars with a six-stroke bogey on the 18 th. His tee shot was well broad of the fairway, and his 4th shot from the rough did not reach the green. Wolff completed at 14 under.