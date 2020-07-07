Michael Smith says World Matchplay will be ‘weird’ and no fans could affect some players | Darts News





Michael Smith is hoping to win his first main title this month

The World Matchplay will get underway on Saturday week, because the second greatest prize in darts is up for grabs.

However, the occasion will happen away from its traditional environment of Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, as restrictions to counter the coronavirus have compelled the match to Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena.

But how will an absence of fans affect the match, and certainly the players?

“It’s going to be weird, going to Milton Keynes for the Matchplay,” conceded Michael Smith, final 12 months’s runner-up. “It will be much more bizarre with no fans. We did it as soon as, for the UK Open, 2018 I feel. We received snowed in. Exeter received cancelled, the Premier League, and then we needed to play in Minehead with no fans.

“It was weird, but it’s something we should be used to, playing at home. It’s going to be like online, but at least you’ve got someone with you this time.”

The questions on everybody’s lips is whether or not there will be some darkish horses, given the dearth of a dwell viewers.

“You see [Gerwyn] Price and [Michael] van Gerwen, they love a crowd. They love giving it the big-un to the crowd,” mused Smith.

“It should not affect them, however you do not know. They’ve received nothing to feed off. Some players, if I’m enjoying van Gerwen and they’re singing his identify, it annoys me, and will get below my pores and skin. But now it is not going to be stuff like that. It’s going to be silence actually. It’s going to be bizarre.

“But I guess we’ll have our managers or whatever sat there watching, so it shouldn’t be completely empty.”

Celebrations will be totally different within the empty enviornment

And the world quantity 5 is relishing a return to motion.

“I just can’t wait to get out now,” he stated. “It’s been 15 weeks now without doing anything; playing online stuff but it’s not the same. I just want to get back to the PDC now and hopefully bring some more titles back home, and get back on the road with the Premier League when that comes back.”

Darts returns to Sky Sports this month, with 9 days of protection from the World Matchplay. It all will get underway on Saturday, July 18, and on daily basis till the ultimate on Sunday, July 26.