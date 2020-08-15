We could be headed for a major dispute over the 2020 presidential race outcome even without foreign interference or fraud, because of delays in vote counting. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Michael Smerconish: Beware the 'Blue Shift'
Most Popular
HON Crio High-Back Task Chair – Fabric Mesh Back Computer Chair for Office Desk,...
Price: (as of - Details) This HON Crio high-back task chair gives you advanced features at a compelling price. The breathable mesh back...
New York state reports lowest Covid-19 hospitalizations since mid-March
Beaches scattered with waste, wild campers ruining delicate environments, cautions from a progressively overstretched Coastguard, unaffordable lodgings. What was expected to have actually...
Mark Ruffalo Claims Air Pollution Hits Minorities Harder Than White People
Hollywood star and extreme liberal Mark Ruffalo simply brought his leftwing insaneness to an entire brand-new level when he declared that air pollution...
MS Dhoni: India legend retires after 16-year international career
India legend and World Cup- winning captain MS Dhoni states he has actually retired. Dhoni, 39, led India to the 2007 World Twenty20 title,...
Armenia ‘awakening’: How to make sure that no country wants to attack us? –...
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has,” this...
Verstappen explains why he didn’t try contra-tyre strategy
Verstappen took a surprise triumph last weekend at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas after...
Michael Smerconish: Beware the 'Blue Shift'
We could be headed for a major dispute over the 2020 presidential race outcome even without foreign interference or fraud, because of delays in...