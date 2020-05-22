Michael Phelps Gets Real About Mental Health Struggles Amid Pandemic: ‘This Has Been The Most Difficult Time’

Olympic legend Michael Phelps is opening as much as talk about simply how troublesome issues have been throughout this coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old was one in every of a dozen high-profile individuals in Yahoo Life‘s digital Reset Your Mind occasion on Wednesday of this week, and whereas talking in a pre-recorded video from his house, the unimaginable athlete actually opened up in regards to the present state of his psychological well being amid quarantine and self-isolation.

Related: Jeffree Star Faces Palette Pushback Amid Coronavirus Crisis

During the digital panel occasion — which additionally included celebs and high-profile public figures Serena Williams, Hilaria Baldwin, Mayim Bialik, Jewel, Deepak Chopra, Kevin Love, Jillian Michaels, and Shailene Woodley — the Olympian opened up about struggling fairly a bit with the unknown.

Most regarding, Phelps acquired actual about “the darkest moments” he’s been by means of amid the coronavirus scare, saying:

“I can say this has been the most difficult time for myself to go through. I’ve gone through some of, probably the darkest moments, like continuous darkest moments that I’ve gone through. They’ve gone on week stretches and it’s scary. This time is probably the most stressful time we’ve all gone through. Really not knowing what to expect, when it’s gonna end, when we’re gonna be able to go back to normal.”

Wow! Obviously, we all know it’s been powerful for individuals from all walks of life to deal with this pandemic, and the fallout from an prolonged quarantine. But to listen to Phelps inform it like that is positively eye-opening!

The Maryland native continued on from there, including extra about suicide particularly, and the disturbing charges of improve he’s seen and been following amid the pandemic:

“It breaks my heart every single time I read a story about an athlete or a celebrity or just somebody fighting COVID who takes their own life. Suicide rates have to stop climbing. It honestly, it drives me insane. I want to start crying right now just because it’s — I know how difficult it is in this time. I personally have felt that I don’t want to be alive in my life. I’ve felt that feeling before, and it’s scary.”

Ugh. So, so scary, certainly.

It’s not all unhealthy, although! In truth, Phelps’ resilience throughout this troublesome private time has allowed him to determine options to a few of these problem.

Related: This Isn’t The First Time Phelps Has Opened Up About Depression

The swimmer famous:

“I think for me, what I’ve been able to learn through my experiences through mental health has been sticking to the same routine. So for me, it’s working out every day, it’s make sure I’m getting the right amount of sleep. If I need to go on a walk, go on a walk. Taking care of what I need to, to make sure I’m the best me. I always try to turn a negative into a positive. When you reset your focus, you’re take a step back, taking a deep breath, and starting a new journey again.”

Amen to that!!

What do U take into consideration Phelps’ open, uncooked honesty, Perezcious readers? Definitely admirable and really actual… hopefully it could assist others who could also be going by means of the identical factor, too!

Sound off together with your reactions and extra down within the feedback (under)…