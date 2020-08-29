Michael Moore warns Dems: Trump voters’ enthusiasm is ‘OFF THE CHARTS!’

“Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?”

“Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again?” — Michael Moore

The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director scolded Biden after the previous vice president revealed he was going to be going to swing states following Labor Day consisting of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

BILL MAHER SAYS TRUMP, RNC LEFT HIM FEELING ‘VERY NERVOUS’ ABOUT BIDEN’S CHANCES

However, as Moore mentioned, his house state of Michigan has yet to be consisted of in Biden’s schedule.

“Sound familiar?” Moore asked in a not-so-subtle jab at Hillary Clinton, who has actually been implicated by fans of disregarding numerous swing states on her method to beat in 2016.

Moore continued, “I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”

Earlier this …