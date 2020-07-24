Michael Moore Warns Democrats To ‘Not Underestimate The Evil Genius That Is Donald J. Trump’

The radically liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore just came totally unglued as he warned Democrats to not underestimate the “evil genius” that is President Donald Trump.

“I want to caution everyone, do not underestimate the evil genius that is Donald J. Trump,” Moore told MSNBC host Joy Reid. “There are many examples throughout history, whether it’s Henry IV facing the French on St Crispin’s Day. They outnumbered him 4-to-1, and he was supposed to lose, and he didn’t. Or jump ahead to the 1995 NBA playoffs, the Knicks are ahead with 15 seconds left, way ahead of the Indiana Pacers, and Reggie Miller scores eight points in nine seconds. With 15 seconds left. And that was that.”

“Listen, Trump has got a number of tricks up his sleeve to suppress the vote, to try to postpone the election, blaming the coronavirus, to any of the number of things where he will try to weasel his way out of this,” he continued, according to Breitbart News.

Moore, who famously predicted that Trump would beat Hillary Clinton back in 2016, has been full of warnings about the president as the election gets closer. Last month, he had a warning for Democrats who are getting cocky about Joe Biden beating Trump.

“Don’t get all smug laughing at these Bubbas in Tulsa today & snickering over how many of them are going to come down with Covid-19,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “They live, eat and breathe Trump — and none of us do that with Joe Biden. We’re counting on Hatred of Trump – not love of Biden – to win the day. Is that how you really think — hate beats love? Like, the more we ply our neighbor’s hatred of Trump, that’s the ticket to win?”

“Because deep down we know there’s no massive, intense love of Joe Biden,” he added.

Moore was referring to the amount of enthusiasm that Trump’s supporters have for him at rallies, compared to the Left’s lack of excitement for Biden. While we don’t agree with Moore on much, we can certainly agree that there is no “massive, intense love” out there for Biden.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 24, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Seattle police officer pens viral open letter on how radical protesters have ‘broken’ him: ‘You have not earned my duty and dedication’

GOP Rep. Ted Yoho confronts AOC: Calls her a ‘f***ing b****’ to her face

Oakland mayor turns on Black Lives Matter, accuses protesters of terrorism after they vandalize her home

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.