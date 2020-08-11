Michael Moore Floats Conspiracy Theory About ‘Rehearsal’ For Coup Against Trump

Leftist film-maker Michael Moore drifted a conspiracy theory declaring the secret service have actually simply practiced a coup against President Donald Trump.

Moore: “A Dress Rehearsal For 12:01 PM, 1/20/21”

President Trump remained in the middle of providing an interview at the White House, when a male approached the White House with a pistol. The Secret Service promptly took the guy down with a shot to the upper body, however the President still needed to be accompanied from the conference due to security factors.

However, leftist film-maker Michael Moore took this possibility to drift an outrageous conspiracy theory, declaring when President Trump was led away from the conference, this was just a “rehearsal” for when he will be accompanied out of the White House by the intelligence neighborhood in some kind of a “coup” in January next year.

“On Monday, as he stood at the Presidential podium, the Secret Service agent entered the room & said to him, ‘Sir — would you come with me?’ And Trump obeyed, following the agent out the door,” Moore tweeted. “No force necessary. And like that, he was gone. A dress rehearsal for 12:01pm, 1/20/21.”