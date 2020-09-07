Michael Moore Claims Joe Biden Is Targeting ‘White Racist Redneck Votes In Michigan’

Radically liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore appears to have turned on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who he just accused of going after “white racist redneck votes” in his Moore’s home state of Michigan.

Moore said this after Biden accepted the endorsement of former Republican Governor Rick Snyder.

Moore Turns On Biden

Snyder endorsed Biden in a column for USA Today, saying that the former vice president can “bring back civility to the nation.” He then touted Biden’s “strong moral character and compassion.”

Biden responded by accepting the former governor’s endorsement in a press release, much to Moore’s dismay.

“The Biden campaign, in an effort to convince Flint voters to stay home on Nov 3 and lose Michigan again, happily announced & embraced the endorsement of former Gov. Rick Snyder — the man who poisoned Flint’s water. 10,000 children [with] permanent brain damage,” Michael Moore tweeted. “Countless dead. Shame!”

