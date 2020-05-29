Michael Moore Calls For Minneapolis Police Headquarters To Be Torn Down As ‘Contrition To Black America’

Radically leftwing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore took to social media early Friday morning to name for the headquarters of the Minneapolis Police Department to be demolished as a “contrition to black America” as rioters proceed to wreak havoc on the town to protest the demise of George Floyd.

“Good citizens burning down the evil police precinct in MN after all police were out & safe. All police should go home,” Moore tweeted. “No violence please. Police HQ must be demolished by the city tomorrow as a show of contrition to black America. Rebuild PD with decent kind ppl aka ppl of color.”

Good residents burning down the evil police precinct in MN in spite of everything police had been out & secure. All police ought to go dwelling. No violence please. Police HQ should be demolished by the town tomorrow as a present of contrition to black America. Rebuild PD with first rate sort ppl aka ppl of colour — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 29, 2020

This tweet got here hours after rioters set hearth to a police precinct constructing in the identical Minneapolis neighborhood the place Floyd died on Monday, according to Breitbart News. Floyd died in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of utilizing a counterfeit invoice at a grocery retailer. Video of the arrest has since gone viral, depicting a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck whereas he frantically stated that he couldn’t breath.

The hearth on the MPD’s third Precinct was solely at one nook 5 minutes in the past. It’s now unfold throughout the complete constructing. With no firefighters on scene… that constructing will doubtless be destroyed tonight. pic.twitter.com/t6p3Yv1KYV — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 29, 2020

The Minneapolis third Police Precinct was set on hearth on Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/J6vjZKoCeQ — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

The scenario has escalated on the Minneapolis third Police Precinct pic.twitter.com/irdhgy4CLL — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey evacuated those that had been within the third Precinct constructing, saying he didn’t need them risking their lives attempting to guard it. “I understand the importance of a precinct,” he stated. “[But] the symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers, or the public. We could not risk serious injury to anyone and we will continue to patrol the third precinct entirely.”

What occurred to Floyd is a travesty, however that shouldn’t be an excuse for rioters to interrupt the legislation by committing arson on a authorities constructing. It’s disturbing that Moore would take to Twitter to name for the Minneapolis Police Department headquarters to be demolished nearly on the similar second that one in all their buildings was already on hearth.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 29, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Fox News panel epically mocks ex-DNC Chair Donna Brazile after she claims ‘there’s no first modification proper to lie’

Jimmy Kimmel launches assault on ‘willfully ignorant woman’ Kayleigh McEnany whereas he defends Biden

Kathy Griffin requires Trump to die, says he ought to take a syringe with ‘nothing but air’