Michael Moore Calls For Democrats To ‘Wake Up’ About Trump Catching Up To Biden

Radically liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore simply required Democrats to “wake up” about President Donald Trump getting on Joe Biden in numerous election surveys, stating, “You can’t blame this one on the PO or Russia.”

Moore Sends Warning To Democrats

“Someone needs to pull the fire alarm NOW,” Moore tweeted together with surveys revealing the strides that President Trump has actually been making. “Where are the stories about Trump gaining on Biden? Below’s a poll from Fri in Michigan. Last week Trump pulled within 4 pts of Biden. Now in one poll Trump is AHEAD of Biden in MI 47-45. Yet so many Dems convinced Trump’ll lose. DANGER!”

Someone requires to pull the emergency alarm NOW. Where are the stories about Trump getting on Biden? Below’s a survey from Fri inMichigan Last week Trump pulled within 4 pts ofBiden Now in one survey Trump leads Biden in MI 47-45. Yet a lot of Dems persuaded Trump’ll lose. THREAT! pic.twitter.com/UegNM5KxH2 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 30, 2020

Not stopping there, Moore compared the most recent surveys to this exact same period in 2016, when Trump was dragging Hillary Clinton, just to ultimately beat her.

“Check this out—during the same week in August, but 4yrs apart,” Moore cautioned his fans. “In 2016, Hillary was method ahead ofTrump But …