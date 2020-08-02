Michael Lawrence says black coach warned he would not be wanted in England set-up | Rugby Union News

Huddersfield Giants gamers Michael Lawrence, Ashton Golding and Jordan Turner opened to Sky Sports about their experiences of bigotry, and how the Black Lives Matter motion can have a long lasting effect
Last Updated: 02/08/20 11: 09 pm
Huddersfield Giants back row Michael Lawrence says he understood when he was a young boy that he dealt with an uphill struggle to get worldwide acknowledgment as a black rugby league gamer.
Huddersfield academy graduate Lawrence, and team-mates Ashton Golding and Jordan Turner, opened to Sky Sports in a brief movie about their experiences of bigotry and the barriers they have actually conquered in their quotes to create a profession in the sport.