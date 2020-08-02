Michael Lawrence says black coach warned he would not be wanted in England set-up | Rugby Union News





Michael Lawrence stated it was explained to him when he was young that he needed to work more difficult to succeed

Huddersfield Giants back row Michael Lawrence says he understood when he was a young boy that he dealt with an uphill struggle to get worldwide acknowledgment as a black rugby league gamer.

Huddersfield academy graduate Lawrence, and team-mates Ashton Golding and Jordan Turner, opened to Sky Sports in a brief movie about their experiences of bigotry and the barriers they have actually conquered in their quotes to create a profession in the sport.