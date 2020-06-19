Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor: China charges Canadians with spying

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Michael Spavor (L) and Michael Kovrig have been held since December 2018





China has charged two Canadians with spying, more than 18 months when they were detained.

Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman, have been held in China since December 2018.

Their arrest came just days after Meng Wanzhou – an executive of the Chinese giant Huawei – was detained in Vancouver, at the request of the US.

Canada called the arrests “arbitrary”, but China denies these were retaliation for Ms Meng’s detention.

Both men have already been charged with “spying on national secrets” and providing intelligence for “outside entities”.

China’s court system is totally controlled by the Communist Party and has an nearly 100% conviction rate once defendants are charged, notes the BBC’s Stephen McDonell in Beijing.

What may be the timeline?

Meng Wanzhou – the chief financial officer of Huawei, and daughter of the company’s founder – was arrested on 1 December 2018 in Vancouver.

Her arrest was requested by the US, who accuse her of breaking Iranian sanctions. She continues to be fighting extradition to the united states.

On 10 December, the Canadians were detained. They were formally arrested in May 2019, after which that they had 13-and-a-half months to be charged.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China of “using arbitrary detention as a tool to achieve political goals”.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou has been residing in Canada under house arrest





How have they been treated?

Michael Kovrig’s employer, the Crisis Group, says on its website that Mr Kovrig has not seen a lawyer or his family since the detention, and he only has “periodic consular visits”.

“Michael’s work has included meeting…Chinese officials, academics and analysts from multiple Chinese state institutions,” the Crisis Group said.

“He has attended numerous conferences at the invitation of Chinese organisations. He frequently appears on Chinese television and in other media to comment on regional issues.

“Nothing Michael does has harmed China.”

The Free Michael Spavor web site, updated earlier in the day this year, said he was “behind bars, without his family, and without usage of lawyers”.

“Michael is an earnest, genuine, and impossibly fun person, who we believe has been detained in error,” the website says.

In April 2019, it was reported that both men were being interrogated for between six to eight hours a day, and were sometimes subject to 24-hour artificial lighting.

The Chinese government says the men are in “good health”.

What is the latest with Meng Wanzhou?

Last month, a Canadian court ruled that her case could move forward.

A judge found the case meets the threshold of double criminality – meaning the charges could be crimes in both the US and Canada.

Her lead defence lawyer, Richard Peck, argued that Canada is effectively being asked “to enforce US sanctions”.

A year after her arrest, Ms Weng released an open letter, detailing her life in detention at her home in Vancouver.

“Over the past year, I have also learned to face up to and accept my situation,” she said. “I’m no longer afraid of the unknown.”

She also said she finally had time to “read a book cover to cover,” or “carefully complete an oil painting”.