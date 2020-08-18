Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Lexington Smartwatch- Powered with Wear OS by Google with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $395.00 - $235.00
(as of Aug 18,2020 18:20:16 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Michael kors access smartwatchMichael kors access smartwatch

Michael kors access smartwatchMichael kors access smartwatch

Michael kors access smartwatchMichael kors access smartwatch

Michael kors access smartwatchMichael kors access smartwatch

Michael kors access smartwatchMichael kors access smartwatch

Gen 5 Lexington

Bluetooth Calling

Heart Rate Tracking

Internal Speaker

Notifications

Multi-day modes

Battery Life

Approx. 1 Day

GPS (Untethered)

8 Gb

Internal Storage

4 Gb

Bluetooth Calling

Heart Rate Tracking

Internal Speaker

Notifications

Multi-day modes

Battery Life

Approx. 1 Day

GPS (Untethered)

8 Gb

Internal Storage

4 Gb

Bluetooth Calling

Heart Rate Tracking

Internal Speaker

Notifications

Multi-day modes

Battery Life

Multi-day modes

GPS (Untethered)

8 Gb

Internal Storage

8 Gb

Gen 4 MKGO

MK Access smartwatch

Gen 4 Sofie

MK Access smartwatch

Gen 5 Bradshaw

MK access smartwatch

Michael kors access smartwatchMichael kors access smartwatch

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; Google Assistant built in – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay
This is one smart watch – receive smartphone notifications and app alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, download third party apps (your favorite ride-sharing or music apps), and customize your watch face; touchscreen functionality, built-in fitness tracker, microphone, music storage & controls, custom goal & alarm settings, calendar alerts, multiple time zones, weather, LED flashlight, wireless syncing
Estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage plus 2 additional days in low-power mode; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour
Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water; Battery: 300mAH

Post Views: 18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR